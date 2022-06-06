An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Panipora forest of Zaloora area in Sopore. Sopore police and Army on job,” police said.

The encounter comes two days after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Nisar Khanday was killed in an encounter at Rishipora area in Anantnag district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

