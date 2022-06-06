INDIA

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Sopore

NewsWire
0
6

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Panipora forest of Zaloora area in Sopore. Sopore police and Army on job,” police said.

The encounter comes two days after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Nisar Khanday was killed in an encounter at Rishipora area in Anantnag district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

20220606-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, Denmark to jointly carry out R&D on green fuels

    PM holds high-level meeting to review preparedness on Cyclone ‘Tauktae’

    Newsletter by all-women team on farmers’ agitation launched

    Yogi’s ‘Elderline’ connects with helpless senior citizens