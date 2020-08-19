Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Handwara

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out at Ganipora Kralgund in north Kashmir’s Handwara, police said on Wednesday evening.

“The encounter has started at Ganipora Kralgund area. Police and other security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police added.

Security forces including Army personnel had launched a joint operation after a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. As security forces surrounded the area where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

–IANS

