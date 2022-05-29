An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at Gundipora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

“On the specific input of Kulgam Police, encounter has started at Gundipora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

