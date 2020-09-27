Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) A gunfight between terrorists and security forces is on at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The exchange of fire began after security forces, who cordoned off Samboora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists there, came under fire from the hiding terrorists and retaliated.

“Encounter has started at Samboora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police official said.

–IANS

