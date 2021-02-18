An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Badigam in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday night, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Badigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

