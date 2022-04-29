INDIA

Encounter in Delhi: Wanted criminal held, 4 flee

An encounter broke out between the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and wanted criminals in South Delhi’s Chitranjan Park on Friday morning.

The accused identified as Sangram suffered bullet injury in his leg and was taken to hospital. Four of his associates, however, managed to flee.

A senior police official said that following a tip-off a trap was laid near the Chitranjan Park area to nab the accused and his associates.

“Sangram and his associates were asked to surrender but after seeing the policemen they opened fire at the police team. In retaliation we also launched a counter attack in which Sangram suffered a gun wound in his leg. He was finally overpowered while his accomplices managed to flee,” said the police official.

Sangram is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kashganj. He is wanted in a number of criminal cases. For the past few months, theft and burglary cases had increased in South Delhi, Sangram and his aides were involved in them, said the police.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding associates of Sangram.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

