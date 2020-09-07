Encounter on in Budgam district: J&K Police

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) An encounter was on between unidentified terrorists and security forces in Kawoosa area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

The encounter began after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area on a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy firing that triggered the encounter.

“The encounter has started in Kawoosa. security forces are on the job,” police said.

