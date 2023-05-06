INDIA

Encounter resumes in J&K’s Rajouri

A contact has been established with the terrorists and gunfight has started between terrorists and security forces at Kandi area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, terrorists triggered an explosive device that led to the death of five army soldiers at Kandi area in Rajouri.

“In the ongoing operation in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact has been established with terrorists at 0115h on 06 May 2023, and firing started,” army said.

Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in ambush on an army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region.

