Encounter underway in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists at Shiganpura area of Kulgam.

As the joint party of police and army zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Sighanpor area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

“Joint Operation was launched in the wee hours of the morning today on Jammu and Kashmir police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress,” army said.

–IANS

