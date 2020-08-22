Canindia News

Encounter underway in North Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 22 (IANS) An encounter between terrorists and security forces was underway on Saturday in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district

The encounter erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Saloosa area following information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

