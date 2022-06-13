BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Encouraged by discussion between key stakeholders in food ecosystem: Swiggy

NewsWire
0
8

E-food business operator (FBO) Swiggy on Monday said it is encouraged by the discussion between the key stakeholders in the food ecosystem and agrees that food manufacturers and restaurants will have to work together to holistically address different grievances by consumers.

Swiggy’s reaction came in wake of a meeting called in by the Department of Consumer Affairs after receiving massive complaints against FBOs.

“We welcome the initiative by the Department of Consumer Affairs to discuss the grievances by consumers with regard to online food ordering. We are encouraged by the discussion between the key stakeholders in the food ecosystem. As participants, we agreed that food manufacturers and restaurants will have to work together to holistically address different aspects of the grievances raised,” said a Swiggy spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, after getting more than 3,500 grievances against Swiggy and Zomato on its consumer helpline, the Department of Consumer Affairs had directed the two major e-commerce FBOs to furnish, within 15 days, ways to better address those problems.

The e-commerce FBOs were also directed by the Department to transparently show consumers the breakup of all charges included in the order amount such as delivery charges, packaging charges, taxes, surge pricing etc.

The direction to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days was given during a meeting chaired by Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh with the major e-commerce food business operators, to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.

20220613-225203

