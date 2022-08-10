Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the encroached government land will be taken back into possession.

“When I became Chief Minister, I had said that ‘Na Khaunga, Na kisiko Khane Dunga’ (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else). Government lands which are encroached will be taken back. Government will take possession of it,” Chief Minister Sawant said here.

“SIT is probing these cases. This matter is very big. One day I will address special press conference on this matter and will give all details,” he said.

The special investigation team (SIT), formed to probe land grabbing cases, has recently received a complaint from ‘Mamlatdar’ (government official) stating 71 plots have been sold from government land at Sanguem in South Goa.

According to SIT, the land at Sanguem was notified as government land during transfer of powers, after the Portuguese left India.

Sources informed that, apart from Sanguem, there are cases from other regions where encroachment of government land has taken place.

20220810-150605