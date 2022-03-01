INDIA

Encrypted messengers, offline maps connecting Ukrainians amid Russian invasion

By NewsWire
0
0

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day amid widespread cyber attacks, the citizens have turned to encrypted communication apps, offline maps and Twitter to keep abreast with latest news and connect with friends and families.

Currently, the top five apps in the country’s iOS App Store are Signal, Telegram, Twitter and offline messengers Zello and Bridgefy. Maps.Me — an offline maps app — has taken over Google Maps that has blocked live traffic data in the country. Starlink’s app from SpaceX jumped up 39 spots after Elon Musk announced the satellite internet service was now active in the country, reports TechCrunch.

Telegram tops the charts across both App Store and Google Play. “The offline messaging app Bridgefy saw the largest percentage increase in new installs, growing a whopping 4,730.8 per cent month-over-month from just 591 downloads during the same period last month to now 28,550 new installs over the past few days,” said the report. Another walkie-talkie app, Zello, grew downloads 99.3 per cent. Streaming radio apps, Radios Ukraine and Simple Radio, have moved higher on the App Store.

Since Russia has locked down access to news and social media, demand for VPN apps has grown.

To stay Ukranians connected, Musk-run SpaceX has sent a truck full of Starlink user terminals to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The satellites could keep Ukraine online if its Internet infrastructure is damaged by Russia’s attack.

Earlier, Google stopped live traffic data in Ukraine, apparently after reports claimed that people around the world were using the service to track the movements of troops and civilians during the Russian invasion.

20220301-171002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.