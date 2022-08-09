With a new government coming in Bihar, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said that the end of divisive politics has started from the state.

“During the Emergency, socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan started the Sampoorna Kranti (Total Revolution) movement from the soil of Bihar and it had spread across the country. Nitish Kumar took the bold decision against divisive forces and gave a new way in the country,” he said.

“With the divisive politics, BJP not only destroyed other regional political parties but also spread poisonous communalism and polarisation in the society,” Sahani, who also became the victim of the BJP when the latter had lured away all 3 MLAs of his VIP and inducted them into the BJP early this year, said.

“This is the precious month of Sawan when a new political chapter started from Bihar. I am expecting that the new government will resolve the issues of common people,” he added.

