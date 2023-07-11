Consumer electronics brand Endefo on Tuesday announced the launch of its new earbuds, three smartwatches — Enfit MAX, Enfit Plus and Enfit BOLD –, speakers, power bank and sound bar, in the country.

The products will be available for customers from July 15 onwards on Amazon, retail outlets and on the brand’s official own e-commerce platform, the company said in a statement.

“Leading the line-up Endefo introduces Enfit MAX smartwatch priced at Rs 5,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,599 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.”

It features a 1.96-inch screen, more than 135 sports modes, an extensive library of over 100 watch faces, a live heart rate monitor, blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking capabilities, and much more.

The Enfit Plus smartwatch which is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399, comes with a 1.69-inch screen, over 35 sports modes, an extensive collection of over 200 watch faces, and more.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Enfit Bold smartwatch will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499, and features a 1.32-inch display, over 35 sports modes, 200 plus watch faces, and much more.

“Endefo is thrilled to unveil its innovative product line up in the Indian market, showcasing a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and superior build quality. Our aim is to deliver unparalleled audio experiences to our valued customers, setting us apart from our competitors,” said Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo.

The Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds are powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1, and come with a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh.

The Glam Wooden speaker’s portable design, mobile holder feature and 1200mAh battery make it a perfect audio companion on the go.

“Priced at Rs 3,999 Endefo’s Entunz Mega speaker will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to captivate music enthusiasts with its impressive features,” the company said.

The Entunz JAZZ Trolley speaker comes with a 600mAh battery that is said to provide up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

“Endefo also introduces the ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank priced at Rs 1,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 799 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, is designed to keep you powered up on the go,” the company added.

On the other hand, the Sound bar SW101 features a 80W subwoofer and comes equipped with a digital display, remote control and multiple EQ modes.

2023071137409