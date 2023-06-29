BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday that Bihar government’s fresh move related to ending the domicile policy to recruit teachers is an insult to the students of the state.

Sushil Modi’s comments came after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday announced to allow applicants from outside the state to apply for the vacant posts of 1.67 lakh primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers in Bihar, reversing its 2020 decision.

“The Education Minister of Bihar is saying that teachers for mathematics, physics and chemistry are not available. But how could he say that without conducting examination? If students of other states come to Bihar and take up jobs, where will the students of Bihar go? The statement of Education Minister is extremely unfortunate and an insult to the talent of Bihari students,” Sushil Modi said.

“The students of Bihar cleared CTET and BTET for four years and waited for the jobs. When notification for the seventh phase of recruitment came, you brought a clause to take the examination again through BPSC. Now you are saying that applicants from the entire country are eligible for teaching jobs… where will the students of Bihar go,” Sushil Modi asked.

Meanwhile, teaching job aspirants in Bihar are threatening to hit the streets in protest against the government’s decision to end domicile rule for teaching jobs.

They have given an ultimatum to roll back the move else protests will take place at a massive scale across the state.

The students claimed that Bihar is not a state where a large number of industries are present. Jobs are available only in public and government sectors and if the state government doesn’t give first priority to the students of Bihar, more migration will take place.

“We know that Nitish Kumar is dreaming for the post of Prime Minister. If he does not roll back this clause, we will not only make the post of PM a distant dream for him, but also remove him from the post of Chief Minister,” said Abhishek Kumar, a CTET pass job aspirant.

