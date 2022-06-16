The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they have registered four separate cases against 53 accused for allegedly causing loss to the government exchequer by leasing out prime value lands and properties on forged documents across Uttar Pradesh.

The cases were lodged on complaint from Assistant Custodian of Enemy Property for India, Lucknow.

The accused, including government employees, allegedly conspired with each other and caused “huge loss” to government exchequer by leasing out commercial land situated in Sitapur, Barabanki, Lucknow, Noida Extension, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Kasganj at nominal rates in favour of lessees and also manipulating and forging the documents. The total land included in the four cases was 71 hectare.

The CBI conducted searches at 40 locations including at Lucknow, Barabanki, Delhi, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Kasganj, Bulandshahar, Greater Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The agency recovered cash worth Rs 82 lakh from one of the beneficiaries.

