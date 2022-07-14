The second ODI between England and India at the Lords on Thursday saw many former Indian cricketers, apart from some ex-cricketers of West Indies and England, in attendance at the home of cricket.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina shared pictures of him catching up with a good friend and ex-skipper M.S. Dhoni with spin legend Harbhajan Singh joining in as well. “Great watching the boys in blue @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni,” wrote Raina on his Twitter account.

Dhoni, who is currently on a vacation in the United Kingdom, had previously watched the second and third T20I between India and England from the stands at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge respectively.

Also in attendance were former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was sitting with legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the stands and having a laugh on a topic during the first innings.

“Legendary pair back at @HomeOfCricket,” wrote the BCCI while posting pictures of Ganguly and Tendulkar watching the match.

The TV visuals also showed former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd in attendance a’ the Lord’s, as well as former England left-arm pacer Ryan Sidebottom.

Coming to the match, after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first, the bowlers, led by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s four crucial wickets in the middle overs, put up a strong show to bowl out England for 246 in 49 overs.

Apart from Chahal’s 4-47, which are the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs at Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya picked two wickets each while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna took a wicket apiece.

It was a day where India’s bowlers struck at regular intervals, pushing England on the backfoot to deliver a strong performance with the ball.

