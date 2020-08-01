Eng v Ire, 2nd ODI: Campher leads Ireland to 212/9

Southampton, Aug 1 (IANS) Curtis Campher led another late fightback from Ireland to help them cross the 200-run mark against England in the second ODI between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. After being 91/6 in the 28th over, Campher helped the visitors post 212/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

21-year-old Campher, who scored 59 in the first match which was also his ODI debut, came in when Ireland were 80/5 in the 24th over. He went on to put up a partnership of 60 runs for the seventh wicket with Simi Singh and then worth 56 runs for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine.

As was the case with his half century in the first ODI, Campher absorbed pressure in the early part of his innings before beginning to accelerate. By the time he was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood in the penultimate over, he had made 68 off 87 balls.

Adil Rashid was the highest wicket-taker for England with three scalps while Mahmood took two.

Earlier, David Willey, who took five wickets in the first ODI, delivered up front once again, dismissing openers Gareth Delaney and Paul Stirling within the first seven overs. Reece Topley took the wicket of McBrine off the last ball of the Ireland innings while James Vince also finished with a solitary wicket.

Brief Scores: Ireland 212/9 (Campher 68, Tector 28; Rashid 3/34) vs England

