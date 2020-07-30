Eng vs Ire, 1st ODI: Willey fifer sees Ireland fold for 172

Southampton, July 30 (IANS) A five-wicket haul for David Willey, which included a searing opening spell in which he took four wickets in his first four overs, helped England dismiss Ireland for 172 in the first ODI between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first in what was England’s first ODI match since their dramatic tied match against New Zealand in the World Cup final on July 14, 2019 which led to them winning the title for the first time in their history. The hosts fielded a side that featured none of the players that played in the three-match Test series against the West Indies earlier this month.

Willey opened the hosts’ attack and struck on the fourth ball as Paul Stirling sent an inswinger straight down the throat of the fielder at midwicket.

Willey then got Ireland captain Andy Balbernie off the first ball in his next over as the latter only managed to get a nick to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps while attempting a drive.

Gareth Delany then tried to up the ante for the hosts, smashing three consecutive fours in the fourth over bowled by Saqib Mahmood. Mahmood eventually got the next Irish wicket in his next over, dismissing Harry Tector who walked for a nine-ball duck.

Willey picked Delaney and Lorcan Tucker off consecutive deliveries but couldn’t get his hat-trick.

Debutant Curtis Campher hung on for Ireland and managed a 51-run stand with Kevin O’Brien and later a 66-run stand with Andy McBrine to take Ireland beyond the 150-run mark. Campher took his time with getting runs though, ending the innings unbeaten on 59 off 118 balls.

Willey himself ended the Irish innings, dismissing Craig Young in the 45th over.

Brief Scores: Ireland 172 (Campher 59*, McBrine 40; Willey 5/30) vs England

–IANS

rkm/bbh