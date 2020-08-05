Eng vs Pak, 1st Test: Teams pay tribute to COVID-19 victims

Manchester, Aug 5 (IANS) Pakistan and England cricket teams on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence before the start of the first Test at the Old Trafford as mark of respect for all those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worldwide, over 7 lakh people have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus.

“For Pakistan cricket, this is a very emotional time. While we resume international cricket as part of our obligation and commitment to the global sport, our heart goes out for all those who have been affected by the pandemic,” Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying as per a PCB media release.

“While we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of all the victims, we assure that Pakistan cricket will always remain indebted for their support.

“The one-minute silence is also our appreciation, gratitude and tribute to the front-line healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly and selflessly, and have even laid down their own lives in efforts to save others.

“In this pandemic, the paramedics are undoubtedly our real heroes without whose dedication and strong work ethics, the losses would have been far bigger and greater,” he added.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the three-match series.

