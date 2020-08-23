Eng vs Pak: Ali scores gritty fifty as Pakistan reach 158/5 (Tea)

Southampton, Aug 23 (IANS) Skipper Azhar Ali scored a gritty fifty to help Pakistan reach 158/5 against England at tea on Day 3 of the rain-affected third Test between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

At the break, Ali was batting on 82 with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on 22 as the pair added 83 runs for the sixth wicket.

Earlier, England pace spearhead James Anderson snared four wickets to leave Pakistan reeling at 41/4 at lunch.

Just after the break, the visitors lost Fawad Alam with spinner Dom Bess having him caught behind by Jos Buttler for 21.

Ali looked in good nick as he staved off challenges from the likes of Anderson, Stuart Broad and the gun-quick Jofra Archer to hold one end up.Veteran Anderson added to his three wickets from the second day as he removed Asad Shafiq who was caught at slip by skipper Joe Root for just five runs.

Pakistan still trail England by 425 runs. Earlier, England tailenders helped the hosts pile up 583/8d before Anderson knocked off Pakistan’s top three towards the end of the second day.

Earlier, Jos Buttler was dismissed by Fawad Alam, who had never bowled before in Test cricket. Looking to steer the ball along the ground, Buttler ended up offering it straight back into the hands of the bowler, thus ending his innings on 152 off 311 balls.

Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad then put up a combined 53 runs before England captain Joe Root declared the innings.

England then managed to squeeze in about 11 overs. Shan Masood was the first to go, falling to James Anderson yet again after making just 4. Masood’s opening partner Abid Ali was then caught in the slips in Anderson’s very next over after which captain Azhar Ali and Babar Azam stuck around nervously for some time.

Brief scores: England 583/9d (Crawley267, Buttler 152; Fawad Alam 2/46) vs Pakistan 158/5 (Ali 82, Anderson 4/42)–IANS

dm/sdr/