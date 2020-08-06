Eng vs Pak: Shan Masood is very organised, feels Chopra

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra termed Shan Masood as very organised after the Pakistan batsman put on a fine show in the first session on Day 2 of the opening Test against England in Manchester on Thursday.

At Lunch, left-handed Masood remained unbeaten on 77, playing 225 balls and showing composure of the highest order and sound technique against ace pacers of the ilk of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer an Chris Woakes.

The highly-rated Babar Azam too batted well for his 69 but as he departed on the second day, Masood did exceptionally well to negate the threat of Anderson-Broad in the first hour under overcast conditions at Old Trafford and reached his fifty.

“Shan Masood is good. Very organised. Like him,” Chopra, himself a watchful Test opener back in the day, tweeted.

At Lunch, Pakistan were left reeling at 187/5 with Shadab Khan batting on 1 along with Masood.

Earlier on a rain-marred opening day, Pakistan — after electing to bat — reached 139/2 before umpire called Stumps due to bad light in the third session which saw only eight overs of play.

–IANS

