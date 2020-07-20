Eng vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5: Hosts need 7 wickets to level series (Lunch)

Manchester, July 20 (IANS) West Indies top-order batsmen fell like a pack of cards in their second innings on Monday after England vice-captain Ben Stokes’ batting masterclass in the opening session of the fifth and final day of the second #raisethebat Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England started the day on the overnight score of 37/2, with Stokes batting on 16 and skipper Root on 8. The hosts’ plan was to score quick runs and put West Indies into bat for the second time in the Test as soon as possible.

Stokes delivered with the bat once again as he put the bowlers to sword with some fine power-hitting. He smashed an unbeaten 78 off 57 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes. Root, meanwhile, was run-out for 22.

England finally declared their innings on 129/3, giving West Indies a target of 312. Due to Stokes’ quickfire innings, the home bowlers had a minimum 85 overs to pick 10 West Indies wickets and level the series.

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad, who had said after the fourth day’s play that they will be going for the win, started on the perfect note as he dismissed opener John Campbell in the first over itself.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope then joined forces in the middle and kept the bowlers at bay briefly till the opener was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Chris Woakes for 12.

Hope was next to head back into the pavillion as he was comprehensively castled by Broad. This was the pacer’s second wicket of the innings.

Shamarh Brooks (2*) and Roston Chase (0*) survived the final few overs as the umpires removed the bails for Lunch.

Brief Scores: England 469/9d and 129/3d (Stokes 78*; Roach 2/37) vs West Indies 287 all-out and 25/3 (Brathwaite 12; Broad 2/17)

