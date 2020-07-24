Eng vs WI, 3rd Test: WI opt to bowl against England (Toss)

Manchester, July 24 (IANS) West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Friday won the toss and elected to field against England in the third and final Test of the ongoing series at the Old Trafford.

West Indies have made one change to their playing XI which featured in the last game. They have replaced Alzarri Joseph with Rahkeem Cornwall.

“With the overhead conditions, there’s a little moisture in the surface and we’re going to try and make use of it,” said Holder after the toss. “We’ve made one change: Rahkeem Cornwall comes in for Alzarri Joseph. It’s horses for courses, we felt there was enough in there for a frontline spinner, and Rahkeem is a match-winner. (Shannon) Gabriel is fine.”

England have excluded Zak Crawley and Sam Curran and have brought in Jofra Archer and James Anderson in the playing XI.

“Hopefully we can go and do the same thing,” said England captain Joe Root. “Zak unfortunately misses out, everyone moves up one. Sam Curran misses out with Jofra and Jimmy coming into the team.”

“We have balanced the side as best we can. I feel like we’ve got a very good, well-balanced team,” he added.

The series remains evenly poised at 1-1 after West Indies won the Southampton Test by four wickets and England came back with a 113-run win in the second game.

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

–IANS

aak/bbh/