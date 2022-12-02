INDIA

Engaged Hindu woman elopes with Muslim man, parents allege love jihad in K’taka

NewsWire
0
5

An incident of an engaged Hindu woman eloping with a Muslim man has come to light in Raichur district of Karnataka.

The girl’s parents have alleged that their daughter had fallen prey to love jihad.

According to police on Friday, Bharthi, a resident of Netajinagar locality in Raichur city was engaged to a Hindu man from Hoovinahadagali and their marriage was fixed by families.

However, Bharthi was in love with Rihan, who worked at a flower shop with her. After her engagement, she eloped with Rihan and married him.

Rihan and Bharthi had got married at a registrar’s office in Hyderabad city on November 6 for which the girl converted to Islam.

The parents lodged a missing case with the local police.

Later, they lodged a complaint alleging that Rihan had trapped their daughter into marriage and forcibly converted her to Islam.

The police managed to track them and when inquired, the girl refuted all allegations against Rihan.

She told police that she was in love with Rihan and married him as per her wish.

The police have closed the case and let them free after her statement.

20221202-093803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana Education Minister meets Governor amid row over Bill

    Indian firms must adopt new payment security standard in 5G era

    Cong decision to project Channi as CM face desperate attempt: Mayawati

    Shah to chair meeting of Southern Zonal Council at Tirupati on...