‘Engaging myself with positivity’: Ishant returns to outdoor training

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Indian fast-bowler Ishant Sharma has returned to training following a long break that was enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ishant took to social media to upload pictures and videos of his fitness drills and he was seen going through the paces alone.

His latest Instagram post read: “Engaging myself with positivity and practicing while maintaining social distancing.”

Earlier, red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too had shared photos of him returning to training and his post read: “Back at it. Felt like a long time away but just as I took the stance felt as it was yesterday.”

Both Ishant and Pujara will play integral roles when India travel to Australia later this year for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The four Tests of the series are currently scheduled to be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval (Day/Night Test), MCG and the SCG respectively, starting December 3.

Pujara recently spoke about the prospect of playing pink-ball Test Down Under and stated that Indian fast-bowlers will be eager to have a go with pink ball in overseas conditions.

“(Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Ishant (Sharma) already have experience of playing with the pink ball. I’m sure all of them are eager to play with it, they must have enjoyed a lot in the Eden Gardens Test. Bowling with the pink ball in Australian conditions I am sure will be a great feeling for all our fast-bowlers,” Pujara said on Sony Ten Pit Stop which was aired on the network’s Facebook page.

–IANS

