ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew: Reema Kagti

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Reema Kagti, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming show ‘Dahaad’, feels that OTT is a collaborative medium and an engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew.

“I think it’s a collaboration, and I feel that very strongly. You can write something very well, but if you don’t have a good crew, actors and other artistes, you won’t get a good movie,” Reema told IANS.

She added: “Al Pacino once said, ‘You can shoot my face but you don’t have a movie unless you capture my soul’. So yeah, OTT doesn’t belong to anyone, but to everyone who works with their blood and sweat while making a film or a series.”

‘Dahaad’ is streaming on Prime Video.

20230523-204801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dhappa’ cast opens up on their show which deals with love...

    Throwback: When Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan were all set to...

    Suniel Shetty launches ‘mobile spittoons’ to curb a bad habit

    ‘Bollywood’s original six-pack hero’: Dara Singh’s colourful life on and off...