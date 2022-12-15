INDIALIFESTYLE

Engineering student from Kerala slits throat, ends life in B’luru College

In a shocking incident, an engineering student from Kerala, studying at a College in Anekal town of Bengaluru committed suicide by slitting his throat. The incident came to light on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as 19-year-old Nitin, a student of AMC Engineering College in Bannerghatta locality of Bengaluru. Nitin hailed from Koyalandi village near Padini Zaria region in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said.

His parents reside in Dubai and he was admitted to the college by his brother. The police are suspecting the reason for suicide to be lack of attention from parents.

According to police, Nitin had joined the college on December 1 and took up CES course for the first year. Nitin slit his throat with a knife himself in the toilet room of the college.

Bannerghatta police who have taken up investigation stated that Nitin was in depressed mood for being away from his parents. After joining college, he made repeated calls to his parents.

The police have collected statements of his roommate and friends in the college. The students have told police that Nitin was calling his parents and quarrelled with them that they should come down to see him.

Further investigation is underway.

