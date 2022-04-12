INDIA

Engineering student murder case: After 17 years, CBI court finds Mohammed Ali guilty

NewsWire
0
0

After 17 years, the CBI court here on Tuesday found Andaman resident Mohammed Ali guilty of murdering engineering student Shyamal Mandal.

Ali is the second accused in the case. The first accused Durga Bahadur, a Nepal resident, continues to be at large.

The body of Mandal, a final year student at an engineering college here, was found packed in a gunny bag near the famed Kovalam tourist destination, near here on October 24, 2005.

Mandal, who also hailed from Andaman, was reported missing from the college here on October 13, 2005.

The case pertains to some business rivalry and Ali had spoken to Mandal’s father and sought a ransom of Rs 20 lakhs.

The local police began the probe but following Mandal’s father petition in the Kerala High Court, the CBI began the probe in 2008.

After a while, the probe came to a halt and it was after a few years it was resumed and on Tuesday the verdict found Ali guilty. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

20220412-132402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Sister Squad

    Maharashtra mourns death of CDS Bipin Rawat, others

    Bihar ex-MLA’s son shot in Banka

    Heavy rains batter T’gana, CM reviews situation from Delhi