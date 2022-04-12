After 17 years, the CBI court here on Tuesday found Andaman resident Mohammed Ali guilty of murdering engineering student Shyamal Mandal.

Ali is the second accused in the case. The first accused Durga Bahadur, a Nepal resident, continues to be at large.

The body of Mandal, a final year student at an engineering college here, was found packed in a gunny bag near the famed Kovalam tourist destination, near here on October 24, 2005.

Mandal, who also hailed from Andaman, was reported missing from the college here on October 13, 2005.

The case pertains to some business rivalry and Ali had spoken to Mandal’s father and sought a ransom of Rs 20 lakhs.

The local police began the probe but following Mandal’s father petition in the Kerala High Court, the CBI began the probe in 2008.

After a while, the probe came to a halt and it was after a few years it was resumed and on Tuesday the verdict found Ali guilty. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

