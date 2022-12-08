SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

England add Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards to T20I squad for series against West Indies

England women’s team has said that they have added Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards to their T20I squad for the series against West Indies after teenaged cricketer Alice Capsey was sent back home due to a broken collarbone.

Maia, 24, has played 14 T20Is for England since her debut in September 2021 and featured in all five matches for England at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. But she didn’t get a central contract and wasn’t initially included in the 15-player squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

But with Capsey injured due to a broken left collar bone, she is now back in the T20I setup with Davidson-Richards, who was to fly home after the third ODI in Antigua on Friday and will now stay with the team for the five T20Is against the West Indies.

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series with another 142-run win over West Indies in Antigua for the second time in as many matches. The first game of the T20I will be held in Antigua on December 11, while the rest of the four matches will happen in Barbados on December 14, 17, 18 and 22.

The series will provide both teams with important preparation ahead of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa which begins on February 10 and ends on February 26. The West Indies and England are drawn to play against each other in Group 2 of the tournament.

England T20I squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wicket-keeper), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt

