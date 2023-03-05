England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the tour to Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury. Jacks made his ODI debut on the tour, and played the first two ODIs.

“Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury. Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery,” said a social media post from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Jacks had landed in Bangladesh as a replacement for injured Tom Abell. In the two ODIS, he scored 27 runs and picked a wicket as England took an unassailable lead in the series before Jacks picked up a thigh injury. It is expected that Jacks will be available to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jacks made his T20I debut for England against Pakistan in September last year, before going on to feature in the Test series against the same side in December. During his Test debut, Jacks impressed on a very flat surface in Rawalpindi, picking 6/161 in the first innings. England would go on to win the game by 74 runs.

He was a part of the Test squad against New Zealand and had linked up with the white-ball squad for the tour of Bangladesh. England are currently leading the three-match ODI series 2-0 and have not any replacement for Jacks.

The third ODI will be played on March 6, and will be followed by three T20Is on the tour. England, the World Cup holders in T20I and ODI formats, are the only touring side to register an ODI series victory in Bangladesh since 2015.

20230305-211203