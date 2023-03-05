SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

England all-rounder Will Jacks ruled out of Bangladesh tour due to thigh injury

NewsWire
0
0

England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the tour to Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury. Jacks made his ODI debut on the tour, and played the first two ODIs.

“Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury. Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery,” said a social media post from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Jacks had landed in Bangladesh as a replacement for injured Tom Abell. In the two ODIS, he scored 27 runs and picked a wicket as England took an unassailable lead in the series before Jacks picked up a thigh injury. It is expected that Jacks will be available to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jacks made his T20I debut for England against Pakistan in September last year, before going on to feature in the Test series against the same side in December. During his Test debut, Jacks impressed on a very flat surface in Rawalpindi, picking 6/161 in the first innings. England would go on to win the game by 74 runs.

He was a part of the Test squad against New Zealand and had linked up with the white-ball squad for the tour of Bangladesh. England are currently leading the three-match ODI series 2-0 and have not any replacement for Jacks.

The third ODI will be played on March 6, and will be followed by three T20Is on the tour. England, the World Cup holders in T20I and ODI formats, are the only touring side to register an ODI series victory in Bangladesh since 2015.

20230305-211203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not expecting miracles in Asia Cup; aim is to prepare for...

    IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India tighten noose around Kiwis, lead...

    IPL 2022: Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets

    In big events like T20 WC, there is always going to...