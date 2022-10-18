England on Tuesday announced their squad for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by South Africa and sees 16 countries competing from January 14 to 29.

England will play group B games against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Rwanda from January 15-19, with the top three teams, then qualifying for the Super Six stage.

The squad features two players who won the Hundred with Oval Invincibles this year — Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Sophia Smale. Hannah Baker (Welsh Fire) and Grace Scrivens (London Spirit) also featured in the tournament.

Apart from the main squad, the five non-travelling reserves have also been selected. The reserves won’t travel but will take a full part throughout the preparation phase and act as stand-by players should a replacement player be required.

Richard Bedbrook, the head of England’s women’s pathways, chaired the selection panel.

“It’s hugely exciting to name this squad and to think ahead to the opportunity that awaits the players. They’re a tremendous group of young cricketers with great potential at the beginning of their journeys in the game. They’ll all benefit hugely from this experience — on and off the field,” said Bedbrook.

“It’s important to compete in this age group and it’s equally important to continue the process of learning what it takes to progress to the next level. I’m sure we’ll take a lot away from the tournament.

“We have the ambition for the next few months to be a significant life moment for all the players and ensure they use it as a springboard towards making an impact in senior regional cricket, and hopefully beyond in years to come,” he said.

“The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will provide an exciting platform for the best young players around the world and it will be really exciting to see our players compete against their peers in a global event,” he added.

The ECB also informed that Chris Guest, of Lightning, has been chosen as head coach following an open recruitment process. He will be assisted by Laura Marsh and Darren Franklin.

England squad: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward.

Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor.

