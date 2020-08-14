England best one-day side in the world: Warne

Southampton, Aug 14 (IANS) Legendary spinner Shane Warne has said that Eoin Morgan’s England are the best one-day side in the world at the moment and the world champions have been playing a great brand of cricket.

“England have won their first ever World Cup under Eoin Morgan. I don’t know what his win-loss ratio is, but I know England are the best one-day side in the world because Morgan has got their players playing a great brand of cricket and you can tell they play for him and they trust him,” Warne, arguably the greatest leg-spinner to have played the game, said on Sky Sports during a discussion on captaincy.

The chat also featured Sky Sports pundits Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

“I don’t think the percentages are that important, or the win-loss ratio — I think it’s the way the team plays. It’s the same in the Test match arena and as an individual player. People don’t remember your stats — they remember ‘did you change the game and deliver when your team needed you?'” Warne said.

