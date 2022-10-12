SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

England call up Livingstone, Jacks for Test tour of Pakistan; Broad on paternity leave

NewsWire
0
0

England have called up all-rounder Will Jacks for the first time for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan starting in December, rewarding the player for his impressive performances with bat and ball in helping Surrey win the County Championship Division One title.

England will be touring Pakistan for Test matches for the first time since 2005.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be looking to make his Test debut, having been called up to a Test squad for the first time since England’s tour of New Zealand in the spring of 2018.

Lancashire opening batter Keaton Jennings returns to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019 after a stellar summer with the red rose county, where he was the top run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship, scoring 1233 runs at an average of 72.52 with five centuries.

The 15-member squad will be led by Ben Stokes and will also include Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett, who could be in line to return to Test cricket for the first time since November 2016 after impressing in the County Championship and the England Lions across the summer.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood, who is currently in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, returns to the Test squad for the first time since March, and Surrey quick Jamie Overton is included after making his Test debut earlier in the summer against New Zealand at Headingley, the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire seam bowler Stuart Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November, the statement said.

Commenting on the squad, ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said, “We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.

“The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series. I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away,” he added.

England squad for the tour of Pakistan:

20221012-193206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh eye Test win as Ebadot Hossain runs through New Zealand...

    Harris to open batting with Warner for Australia in Ashes: Bailey

    NZ w-k Watling to retire next month, after WTC final vs...

    ICC Men’s T20 WC Qualifier A: Oman beat Canada by 9...