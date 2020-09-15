England cricket Board to cut 62 jobs, says CEO Harrison

London, Sep 15 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will make a 20 per cent reduction in its workforce, which equates to the removal 62 jobs, its CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harrison said in a lengthy statement put up on the ECB’s website that the measures have been put in place to deal with the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said will be “long-lasting”.

“Over recent weeks we have thoroughly reviewed the ECB’s structures and budgets in order to reduce central costs without compromising on our ambitions,” said Harrison in his statement. “We have now shared with colleagues our Board-approved proposals, which will generate significant savings. Every part of the ECB is affected by these changes, and these savings will only be possible by reducing our headcount.

“These proposals include a 20 per cent reduction in our workforce budget, which will equate to the removal of 62 roles from our structure — a number which is largely made up of existing headcount and a small number of vacant positions. Additionally, we are also proposing further cost savings by changing a number of current posts into flexible working roles. ECB staff have been informed and a collective consultation will begin imminently.”

Harrison said that the ECB is looking to support employees who have been affected by the proposals. “Over the coming weeks we will be supporting our colleagues affected by these proposals as we seek to safeguard the future of our sport. We will share more news as this process progresses,” he said.

