SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

England cricket coach Matthew Mott stands on the cusp of a rare double

NewsWire
0
0

England men’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott is standing on the cusp of greatness as his side takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup final at MCG, with the tactician having also guided the Australian women’s team to a record-extending ODI World Cup title in New Zealand in April this year.

After leading Australia’s women to ODI World Cup glory, Mott took up the England job in June following the departure of Chris Silverwood, and the Australian could snare a rare coaching double if Jos Buttler’s side manages to lift the Cup on Sunday night.

A report in cricket.co.au said on Sunday, “Weather permitting, Mott will on Sunday return to the MCG — the venue for his finest moment in charge of Australia’s women when his team had then retained the Women’s T20 trophy with victory over India in the March 2020 final at the MCG in front of a massive crowd of 86,174.”

The former Queensland and Victoria opener said about his coaching journey that the current side under Jos Buttler had some amazing players.

“Over your coaching journey you learn off a lot of other people and reflect a lot,” Mott told SEN on Sunday. “Being at the right place at the right time is a pretty good strategy. I’ve worked with some outstanding players over my time with the Australian women’s team, and this is an incredible generation of white-ball cricketers here with England. We have two key players out (in Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer) and to be able to be not less off is a great thing,” said Mott.

Both Bairstow and Archer are currently recovering from injuries.

Since taking over the England coaching role, Mott has forged a fine partnership with Buttler and the England skipper feels their partnership can challenge the best teams in the world.

“Hopefully I’ve got more time ahead of myself as a captain, and with Matthew Mott we can hopefully shape the next era of English white-ball cricket,” Buttler had said on Saturday. “We’re still reaping the rewards of (former captain) Eoin Morgan’s tenure and the changes that have happened in the white-ball game in England.

“We’re very much right in the back of that wave, but there’s a bit of a new direction as well,” he added.

20221113-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gilchrist feels Starc was a bit unlucky in missing out on...

    I’m just happy to have played my part, says Reece Topley...

    U-19 CWC: England take on SA; Yash Dhull-led India to play...

    Cricket West Indies congratulates Sir Viv on Order of the Caribbean...