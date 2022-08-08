England defended the men’s 4x100m title at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday while its women’s relay team finished second and bagged silver medal in the same event.

The England men’s team of Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun claimed the victory comfortably in 38.85 seconds, 0.35 seconds ahead of second-placed Trinidad and Tobago. Nigeria finished third in 38.81 seconds.

In the women’s 4x100m final, Nigeria broke the African record to win the gold in 42.10 seconds while England finished behind in 42.41 seconds. Jamaica took the bronze medal in 43.08 seconds.

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir finished the women’s 1,500m race first in 4:02.75, adding a gold for Scotland.

“It is so nice to come here and not just get one medal but two and in such a competitive field,” said the 29-year-old Muir, who also won a bronze medal in the 800m event on Saturday.

“I just thought my strength is in my kick and I just tried to trust it and hope nobody would catch me,” Muir said. “I ran as hard as I could to the line.”

In diving, Cassiel Rousseau of Australia collected a total of 501.30 points from his six dives to win the men’s 10m platform.

Rousseau’s teammate Maddison Keene bagged home the gold of the women’s 3m springboard with a result of 348.95 points.

