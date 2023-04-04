SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

England defender Luke Shaw extends Man Utd stay to 2027

Manchester United’s 27-year-old England international left back Luke Shaw has signed a new contract with the club.

The new deal will keep Shaw at Old Trafford until the end of June 2027 and comes as a reward for a season where he has made 36 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side, becoming a fixture in the starting 11, reports Xinhua.

Shaw joined Manchester United as a teenager from Southampton in 2014, becoming the most expensive left back in the world at the time, but he struggled to adapt and was publicly criticised by Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese manager’s time at Old Trafford.

He has since gone on to make 249 appearances for his club and 29 for England.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay,” said Shaw on the club website.

“I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.”

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager (Ten Hag) and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s director of football John Murtough welcomed the news, saying Shaw had “added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come.”

20230404-221205

