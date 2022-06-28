England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket amidst question marks over his form.

The southpaw started his career, playing for Ireland, but later shifted to England and became one of their finest cricketers in the limited-overs formats.

In 16 Tests, 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, Morgan went on to score 700, 7701 and 2458 runs respectively with 16 centuries and 64 half-centuries.

The Dublin-born cricketer captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” Morgan said.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point,” he said.

“I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup-winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement,” said England’s 2019 World Cup-winning skipper.

