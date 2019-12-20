England might drop either Anderson or Broad for 2nd SA Test

Cape Town, Dec 31 (IANS) England coach Chris Silverwood has hinted that either of veterans James Anderson or Stuart Broad might be dropped for the second Test against South Africa to make room for a spinner.

A 107-run defeat in the series-opening Boxing Day Test in Centurion has once again spelled out England’s red-ball troubles.

Adding to their woes, illness bout within the squad that laid low 10 people at various times has only compounded matters, with Dominic Sibley latest to join the long list of players to have been afflicted.

Spinner Jack Leach has now regained fitness and the coach said they are willing to take a hard call if need be. In the first Test, England went for an all pace attack.

“In Jimmy (Anderson) and Stuart (Broad), we have a wealth of experience and we’d be really stupid not to take that into consideration every game,” Silverwood was quoted as saying by ICC.

“But, equally, you want your youngsters to come through, and if we’re going to make room for a spinner, we’ve got to have a look at which seamers are right for this pitch. If there’s a big decision, we’re not afraid to make it.”

The Newlands pitch is one of the few in the country that assists spin bowling, and Silverwood was well aware of that fact. “We’ve got to look at playing a spinner at Newlands,” he said. “We’ll go down there and do what we always do – look through the records, what features where, and who is going to have most impact on that game. We’ll do our homework and go from there.”

England Test captain Joe Root also echoed these sentiments ahead of the second Test.

“It’s a fine balance. You’ve got to look at the surface and at an attack you feel is best going to counter that and best counter the opposition,” he said.

“I think the ideal scenario is to have people pushing them [Anderson and Broad] all the time, so that they’re constantly trying to improve themselves. They’ve got fantastic records behind them and they’ve produced fantastic things for England in the very recent past.

“You don’t want to wish those guys away or look back and think, ‘we’ve forced Jimmy Anderson out.”

Silverwood said that illness and adversity have made his team stronger and let the players come closer.

“I think there’s some aspects from this Test that have galvanised us,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of character, a lot of guts and a lot of bravery from a few of the guys that have been poorly but have got themselves out there, got themselves up for it and shown a lot of fight. I’m proud of the guys in that respect.”

The second Test of the four-match series begins Friday, January 3.

