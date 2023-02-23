SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

England name unchanged team for second Test against New Zealand

NewsWire
0
0

England have named an unchanged side for the second Test against New Zealand starting in Wellington on Thursday.

The Three Lions won the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs – their first Test win in the country since 2008 – and captain Ben Stokes has confirmed that they will line up with the same XI as they look to complete a 2-0 series victory.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.

20230223-094803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series against India (Ld)

    Warm-up: Hameed’s fifty helps county team stay afloat vs Indians

    CWG 2022, Cricket: Beth Mooney top-scores with 61 as Australia finish...

    India’s success due to focus on red-ball cricket, ex-cricketers’ contribution: Akmal