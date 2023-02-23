England have named an unchanged side for the second Test against New Zealand starting in Wellington on Thursday.

The Three Lions won the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs – their first Test win in the country since 2008 – and captain Ben Stokes has confirmed that they will line up with the same XI as they look to complete a 2-0 series victory.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.

