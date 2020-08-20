England, Pakistan give green light for flexible start times

London, Aug 20 (IANS) England and Pakistan have agreed to revised playing conditions under which Test cricket could begin at 10.30 am to make up for the time lost due to bad weather.

“Following positive discussions with the England & Wales Cricket Board, (ECB) the International Cricket Council (ICC), led by Match Referee Chris Broad and various stakeholders including broadcast partners, the ECB and the ICC have agreed to revised start times ahead of the #raisethebat third Test starting on Friday at the Ageas Bowl,” a statement on the ECB website said.

“The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the morning session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day.The match officials will ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so. The safety of the players is still the number one priority for this protocol.

“The revised start times have been agreed with the captains and coaches of both England and Pakistan and will be implemented for the final match of this series. Meanwhile, England named an unchanged, 14-man squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0.”

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

–IANS

dm/sdr/