England on Thursday handed a maiden Test call-up to Surrey seamer Jamie Overton for the third and final Test against New Zealand, starting at Headingley on June 23.

The 28-year-old, who will join his twin brother Craig in the squad, has been in excellent form in the ongoing County Championship for league leaders Surrey, having taken 21 wickets this season at an average of 21.61.

In his 81-match first-class career, Jamie has picked up 206 wickets including five fifers. The pacer was also called up to the England ODI squad against New Zealand in 2015 but didn’t play a game.

The home side, who lead the three-match series 2-0, will report to Headingley on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the third match starting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Craig, who has been with the side for the ongoing assignment against the Blackcaps, hasn’t featured in the first two Tests.With the series already in the bag, the hosts might make changes to their side, giving the Overtons a chance of becoming the first-ever twins to play Test cricket for England.

England squad for 3rd Test: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root

