England replace Stokes with uncapped Robinson in 14-man squad for 2nd Test

London, Aug 12 (IANS) England have called up uncapped fast bowler Ollie Robinson as replacement for all-rounder Ben Stokes in the 14-man squad for their upcoming second Test against Pakistan. The match starts on Thursday with England leading the three-match series 1-0.

“Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson is added to the squad for the first time replacing Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, who left the biosecure bubble after the first Test for family reasons,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in its statement on Wednesday.

The ECB however did not reveal who will be vice-captain of the team in place of Stokes. Additionally, the rest of the squad remains unchanged from the first Test.

Stokes will fly out to New Zealand and will therefore miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl starting August 13 and August 21. England had earlier dramatically won the first Test on Saturday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

“England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan for family reasons,” the ECB statement said. “Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England’s two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl starting August 13 and August 21.

England’s 14-man squad for second Test: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

