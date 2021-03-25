England striker Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England’s World Cup qualifying opener against San Marino on Thursday, manager Gareth Southgate said.

The 23-year-old Rashford sat out training on Wednesday as he continues his rehabilitation from a foot injury. Southgate said Rashford was struggling to be fit but was more optimistic for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, DPA news reports.

“They’re doubtful,” Southgate said.

“I’d say Marcus more doubtful than Bukayo at the moment but we’re going to assess them. Marcus has been very keen to be with us. He obviously wasn’t with us so much in the autumn.”

Saka, who is still with Arsenal, has been battling a hamstring strain.

England visit Albania on Sunday after the San Marino match and finish their opening triple-header in Group I at home to Poland on March 31.

–IANS

rkm/ksk/