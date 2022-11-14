The social media has appreciated the gesture of the Jos Buttler-led England team, which waited for team-mates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside before uncorking the bubbly in celebration of the ICC T20 World Cup triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

England clinched their second T20 World Cup title defeating Babar Azam’s Pakistan by five wickets with an over to spare at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, with all-rounder Ben Stokes scoring an unbeaten 49-ball 52 as they raced to the victory target of 138 in 19 overs.

As is customary, the team uncorked the champagne bottle but not before Moeen and Rashid were asked to step aside. The due respect given to the religious sentiments of the two cricketers has been widely appreciated.

Respecting the faith of his teammates, England skipper Jos Buttler first clicked pictures with the whole team before reminding the two players that the champagne celebrations were about to take place and they should step aside.

The video has since gone viral, with a fan tweeting, “Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society. Here England captain Jos Buttler asked Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to leave before they celebrated with champagne. Respect. #ENGvsPAK #T20WorldCup22 #T20WorldCupFinal.”

Following Australia’s Ashes triumph at home earlier this year, their Test skipper and pace bowler Pat Cummins had shown a similar gesture towards Usman Khawaja, as he stopped others from opening the champagne bottle and called Khawaja on to the stage to complete the celebrations.

