SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

England Test coach Brendon McCullum in trouble over his role with gambling firm (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

England Test team’s coach Brendon McCullum has landed in trouble over his involvement with a betting and gambling company and has had talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over his role, British media has reported.

McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, joined 22Bet as an ambassador in January and has appeared in advertisements online. This has raised the ire of authorities like the Problem Gambling Foundation.

“We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet,” the ECB told the BBC on Thursday. “We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed.”

The BBC reported that the ECB had clarified that McCullum was not currently under investigation.

The ECB’s anti-discrimination code says “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet about the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition” is an offence.

The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum one-year period of “ineligibility”.

McCullum is described as an official ambassador for 22Bet India in the gambling company’s promotional material. The former Black Caps captain had tweeted to his 500,000-plus followers in January promoting 22Bet, but it has since been deleted.

20230414-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Langer saga: Cummins knew he would be criticised but he couldn’t...

    Will need solid plan to bundle out NZ on reserve day:...

    Ashes, 2nd Test: England pick three wickets after Labuschagne reaches century

    2nd T20I: Depleted India lose to Sri Lanka by four wickets