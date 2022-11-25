SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

A lot was expected from England especially after their 6-2 drubbing of Iran in their first Group A match of the FIFA World Cup. But that was not to be as The Three Lions had to settle for a goalless draw against the US at the Ali Bin Ali stadium in Qatar on Friday evening.

In the last match of the day, it was the US which called the shots throughout the match.

The US were the better side, creating more chances and even hitting the bar once. After their successive draw, the US, which drew 1-1 against Wales in their first match of the group, now have two points.

Friday’s result means England, who are on four points, have good chances to qualify for the next round, they’ll only miss out if Wales trounce them by four goals next Tuesday. Iran after their 2-0 win over Wales on Friday now have four points, while Wales have just a point from two outings.

On Tuesday, England meet Wales, a Britain derby, and the US face Iran, which is one of the most awaited match of the World Cup on account of the political implications.

