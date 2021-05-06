Citizens in England and Wales will vote on Thursday for local and mayoral elections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and recent scandals may be key factors on a bumper election day where votes will be cast for 143 local councils, 39 police and crime commissioners, and 15 mayoral races, dpa news agency reported.

A British parliamentary by-election is also being held in the constituency of Hartlepool.

Separately, elections for the devolved parliaments in Scotland and Wales will also take place.

The day has been referred to as “Super Thursday” in the British press.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. (local time) and close at 9 p.m.

Several of the elections were postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hartlepool seat, in England’s north-east, has historically been held by the opposition Labour Party since the 1970s.

However, a recent opinion poll showed the ruling Conservative Party is predicted to win it.

Should the Conservatives prevail, analysts say it will indicate a nation feeling supportive towards Johnson despite a rocky few months for the premier, with Britain’s vaccine success appearing paramount.

It will make no difference to his influence in the British parliament however as his party already holds a majority.

Votes are also being cast for London’s Mayor, where Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan is predicted to win a second term.

